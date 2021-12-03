Trending

Hear Tom Morello trade licks with Alex Lifeson and Kirk Hammett on new track I Have Seen the Way

The Rage Against the Machine firebrand’s collaboration with the Rush and Metallica guitarists appears on his second album of 2021, The Atlas Underground Flood

Tom Morello, Alex Lifeson and Kirk Hammett
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Morello releases his latest solo album – and second of 2021 – The Atlas Underground Flood today, and with it, his long-awaited collaboration with guitar royalty Alex Lifeson and Kirk Hammett.

I Have Seen the Way, which also features producer Dr. Fresch, finds the trio exchanging solo blasts over fat riffs and throbbing EDM beats: Hammett brings the wah-wah pentatonics, Morello deploys Whammy-effected legato blasts, while Lifeson veers into more exotically scaled territory.

Lifeson teased the collaboration earlier this year. “[Morello] said, ‘Put whatever you want on it – the more the merrier,’” he revealed. “He was going to give it to Kirk Hammett and Kirk was going to do the same thing.

“Being the contrarian, I did all of [these other styles], not just heavy rock. We were all talking to each other while we were doing it, and we just had such a riot.”

The Atlas Underground Flood is the followup to October’s The Atlas Underground Fire, and features guest spots from Manchester Orchestra, Ben Harper, IDLES, Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The album is available to stream and buy now.

It’s the second Morello release of the week, following his new signature pedal with MXR, the Power 50 Overdrive.

