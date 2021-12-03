Hear Tom Morello trade licks with Alex Lifeson and Kirk Hammett on new track I Have Seen the Way

Tom Morello releases his latest solo album – and second of 2021 – The Atlas Underground Flood today, and with it, his long-awaited collaboration with guitar royalty Alex Lifeson and Kirk Hammett.

I Have Seen the Way, which also features producer Dr. Fresch, finds the trio exchanging solo blasts over fat riffs and throbbing EDM beats: Hammett brings the wah-wah pentatonics, Morello deploys Whammy-effected legato blasts, while Lifeson veers into more exotically scaled territory.

Lifeson teased the collaboration earlier this year. “[Morello] said, ‘Put whatever you want on it – the more the merrier,’” he revealed. “He was going to give it to Kirk Hammett and Kirk was going to do the same thing.

“Being the contrarian, I did all of [these other styles], not just heavy rock. We were all talking to each other while we were doing it, and we just had such a riot.”

The Atlas Underground Flood is the followup to October’s The Atlas Underground Fire, and features guest spots from Manchester Orchestra, Ben Harper, IDLES, Jim James, Nathaniel Rateliff and Rodrigo y Gabriela.

The album is available to stream and buy now.

It’s the second Morello release of the week, following his new signature pedal with MXR, the Power 50 Overdrive.