Tom Morello Goes Electric on New Nightwatchman Album

In a new interview with Music Radar, Tom Morello talks about bringing electric guitars and a full-band feel to his Nightwatchman solo project.

While Morello is bringing in more familiar elements of his sound to the Nightwatchman's forthcoming album, World Wide Rebel Songs, he doesn't want anyone to expect that it will sound like his previous bands.

"At its heart, this is still very different from a Rage record or an Audioslave album or what have you," Morello explains. "The same guy who nervously yet bravely stepped up to the open mic nights with an acoustic guitar is definitely there. But I felt fine with bringing out the heavy artillery when needed. Sometimes big messages need a big sound."

"I like so many aspects of the guitar hero culture," he continues. "Getting on stage and rocking an arena is an experience that so few get to realize. When you see waves of people involuntarily reacting to the vibrations coming from your guitar and amp, it's the answer to countless teenage dreams."

You can read the full interview here.

World Wide Rebel Songs is due out in August.