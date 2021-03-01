Tom Morello joins forces with Game of Thrones co-creators for new Netflix movie, Metal Lords

Tom Morello has teamed up with the brains behind the popular fantasy program Game of Thrones to create a new movie, Metal Lords.

The electric guitar god joins the project as executive music producer, with Game of Thrones co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss attached as executive producer and screenwriter/producer, respectively.

Described as a coming-of-age comedy, the film follows the story of two kids who – despite being the only metalheads in their school – form a heavy metal band and set out to win the school’s Battle of the Bands competition.

Those set to star in the film include Jaeden Martell of Knives Out and It, Isis Hainsworth of Emma, and Adrian Greensmith, who makes his feature debut in the film.

Nick and Nora's Infinite Playlist's Peter Sollett is also onboard to direct.

While not much else is known about the film at this time, we can be confident that, with Morello attached as executive music producer, the soundtrack is going to pretty rad.

Metal Lords will be released on Netflix later this year.

This isn't the first time Morello's name has been linked with Game of Thrones, having previously released an electric guitar cover of the TV show's theme song with Nuno Bettencourt, Brad Paisley and Scott Ian.