Watch Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Brad Paisley and Scott Ian Shred the ‘Game of Thrones’ Theme

Fender recently announced the Game of Thrones Sigil collection, a trio of deluxe, one-of-a-kind guitars that represent three fan-favorite houses from the HBO show. The models—the Game of Thrones House Stark Telecaster, the Games of Thrones House Lannister Jaguar and the Game of Thrones House Targaryen Stratocaster—are built to order via the Fender Custom Shop.

Now, Fender has shared a video of those guitars in action, with an all-star cast of players—Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello, Scott Ian and Brad Paisley—shredding the GOT theme song alongside composer Ramin Djawadi and show creator D.B. Weiss.

“For a minute it sounded like Guitar Center 1988,” jokes Morello.

You can check out the jam session above.

For more information head over to Fender.com.