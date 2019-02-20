Tom Morello Plots 2019 'Atlas Underground' Tour

Tom Morello has announced a North American tour in support of his recent album, The Atlas Underground. The dates, which will feature a live production designed by creative director Sean Evans, kick off March 29 in Miami.
Said Morello about the outing, “The Atlas Underground Tour is one part Marshall stack guitar madness and one part bass drop meltdown. The show will be an intense sonic and visual ‘less talk, more rock’ experience that’s somewhere between a crazy mosh pit, an illegal rave, a subversive art installation, and a prison riot.”
Check out the full tour itinerary below.
Tom Morello The Atlas Underground tour dates:
Mar 29 - Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival
May 03 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville
May 04 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
May 05 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
May 07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony
May 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater
May 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
May 11 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
May 12 - Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival
May 14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
May 15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva
May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
May 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
May 19 - Columbia, MD @ DC101 Kerfuffle / Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 24 - George, WA @ Bassnectar’s End Of The Rainbow Festival