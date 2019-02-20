Tom Morello Plots 2019 'Atlas Underground' Tour

Tom Morello has announced a North American tour in support of his recent album, The Atlas Underground. The dates, which will feature a live production designed by creative director Sean Evans, kick off March 29 in Miami.

Said Morello about the outing, “The Atlas Underground Tour is one part Marshall stack guitar madness and one part bass drop meltdown. The show will be an intense sonic and visual ‘less talk, more rock’ experience that’s somewhere between a crazy mosh pit, an illegal rave, a subversive art installation, and a prison riot.”

Check out the full tour itinerary below.

For more information or to purchase tickets, head over to TomMorello.com.

Tom Morello The Atlas Underground tour dates:

Mar 29 - Miami, FL @ Ultra Music Festival

May 03 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

May 04 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

May 05 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

May 07 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony

May 08 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Rex Theater

May 10 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

May 11 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

May 12 - Rockingham, NC @ Epicenter Festival

May 14 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

May 15 - Norfolk, VA @ The Norva

May 17 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival

May 18 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

May 19 - Columbia, MD @ DC101 Kerfuffle / Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 24 - George, WA @ Bassnectar’s End Of The Rainbow Festival