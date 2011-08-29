Tom Morello Premieres Music Video for "Black Spartacus Heart Attack Machine"

Tom Morello has just premiered a new music video for the song "Black Spartacus Heart Attack Machine." You can check out the video below.

"Black Spartacus Heart Attack Machine" comes from Morello's latest album as the Nightwatchman, Worldwide Rebel Songs, which is out today on New West Records.

On the title behind the song, Morello told Rolling Stone: "'Black Spartacus Heart Attack Machine' is a song about my new steel string guitar. Mick Jones of The Clash referred to his main guitar as a 'heart attack machine' and I named my new jet black acoustic axe 'Black Spartacus'."