Tom Morello surprises 10-year-old girl behind viral RATM cover with his signature Fender Stratocaster

Earlier this month, 10-year-old Nandi Bushell set the internet ablaze with her performance of Rage Against the Machine’s Guerrilla Radio, in support of Black Lives Matter. Judging by the video’s play count, she won a lot of fans - among them, the band’s guitarist, Tom Morello, who set out to surprise the UK multi-instrumentalist with a very special gift.

The RATM and Audioslave firebrand - who had previously praised Bushell’s performance on Twitter - sent out his just-released signature Fender Soul Power Stratocaster along with a video message - and the 10-year-old’s reaction to the gift was captured on camera.

“I’d like you to have this guitar as a gift from me to you because you rock so great, and to see someone rocking so great who is so young, it really gives me hope for the future,” Morello said in his message.

“I didn’t start playing guitar until I was 17 years old, so you are way, super-far ahead of me, and I look forward to hearing a lot more of your music in the future. You’ve got a lot of soul, and here’s a little Soul Power to go with it. Keep it up!”

Bushell was clearly overjoyed with the special delivery.

“Wow, from the actual Tom Morello!” she cries. “Thank you so, so, so, so much for this beautiful guitar - I can’t wait to jam with you!”

Bushell has previously jammed with Lenny Kravitz, appeared on the Ellen show, and recently performed a full drum cover of System of a Down’s Toxicity for Download Festival TV.