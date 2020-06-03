10-year-old girl plays Rage Against the Machine on guitar, bass and drums in support of Black Lives Matter

We live in difficult times, to say the least, and the future seems uncertain. But 10-year-old Nandi Bushell’s incendiary performance of Rage Against the Machine classic Guerrilla Radio gives us hope for the years to come.

In the video, Bushell tears through the track’s opening minute on guitar, bass and drums - her Fender HSS Strat even bears Tom Morello’s trademark Soul Power slogan - in honor of Black Lives Matter.

At the end of the clip, she holds up her electric, as per her RATM hero, to reveal another message: Fight Racism.

Morello himself has praised the cover on Twitter, stating, ‘Well, now we are on the right track.’

The video’s description reads, “‘Solidarity in the Fight to End Racism! #fightracism #blacklivesmatter #enoughisenough. This song is one of Nandi's favourite songs. Nandi has loved @rageagainstthemachine since she was a baby.”

The USA is currently gripped by protests following the death of George Floyd, which prompted the music industry - Guitar World included - to black out websites and social media accounts on Tuesday June 2 in support.