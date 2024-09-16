“He continued to perform around the world throughout his career, carrying the torch for the Cash music legacy”: Tommy Cash, country artist and Johnny Cash's younger brother, dies at 84

Cash's biggest hit, 1969's Six White Horses, was dedicated to John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr, and he also went on to tour with his brother Johnny, Connie Smith, George Jones, and Hank Williams Jr.

Musician Tommy Cash attends the Johnny Cash Birthday Celebration 2014 at The Johnny Cash Museum on March 1, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee
Country artist Tommy Cash, the younger brother of Johnny Cash, died on September 13 at the age of 84.

His death was confirmed by Nashville's Johnny Cash Museum. Icon Entertainment Founder & CEO Bill Miller, who launched the museum over a decade ago, said: “Shannon and I lost a very, very dear friend last evening. I knew him for over 50 years.

