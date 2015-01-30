ToneConcepts Launches Steve Lukather's Signature Preamp Boost Pedal, The Luke

ToneConcepts has announced the launch of Steve Lukather’s signature pedal, The Luke, which was developed in collaboration with Lukather.

The Luke is the first pedal in ToneConcepts' upcoming ICON series of signature pedals.

Lukather was an early tester of ToneConcepts’ award-winning pedal, The Distillery, which quickly became an essential component of his sound and earned a permanent place on his pedalboard.

“The sound wizards at ToneConcepts blew me away with The Distillery, so I went straight to them to develop an enhanced version for my first-ever custom pedal,” Lukather says.

The Luke is an innovative and musical tone-shaping preamp boost with unparalleled power, transparency and tonal flexibility that takes any guitar and amp combination to the next level of musical bliss.

”The Luke is my secret weapon that helps me sound great onstage and in the studio. And it will do the same for you,” Lukather says.

Extensively tested by Lukather, The Luke features hand-selected components for an open and refined sound. The new pedal also features an improved control layout with custom pot tapers resulting in improved control, fine tuning and usability whether you’re playing in a garage or a stadium. The Luke is housed in an octagonal pedalboard-friendly roadworthy case that features a unique cartoon by 'Astro'. From subtle enhancements to drastic tonal changes, The Luke unleashes your guitar's range of possibilities.

The Luke will be available to dealers worldwide in March 2015.

In addition to the standard edition of the The Luke, a limited production “Luke Launch Edition” of just 100 units is available for pre-order directly from toneconcepts.com.

In other Lukather news, Toto's new studio album, Toto XIV, will be released the last week of March.

For more on Lukather, visit stevelukather.com. For more on ToneConcepts, visit toneconcepts.com.