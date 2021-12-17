Toni Cornell and Pete Thorn pay tribute to Chris Cornell with Nothing Compares 2 U performance on The Tonight Show

Toni Cornell, the daughter of Chris Cornell, and Pete Thorn appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (December 16) to perform the late Soundgarden frontman’s Grammy-nominated cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U.

Thorn, who performed with Chris Cornell on tours supporting his Carry On and Scream albums, appeared on acoustic guitar, while Toni Cornell’s confident vocals were further underpinned by a solemn piano and string arrangement.

The performance took place in honor of Chris Cornell’s pair of Grammy nominations, which were announced last month: Best Rock Album for covers effort No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1, and Best Rock Performance for his take on Nothing Compares 2 U.

No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1 was released in December 2020, and showcases some of Cornell’s final studio recordings, including covers of tracks by John Lennon, Janis Joplin and Guns N’ Roses. A followup album is reportedly in the works.

“There is a volume two,” Cornell’s widow, Vicky Cornell, revealed to 105.7 The Point’s Rizzuto Show in January (via Spin). “The thing with this volume one, though, that makes it special is that he mastered it, he sequenced it – this is all Chris from beginning to end. And the other one was mastered, not sequenced, volume two.

“Because he was just such a prolific writer, we’re blessed, because he has left us lots of music. Not in completely finished form, but there’s enough to work with, and the Cornell stamp is all over it. So that’s really special. So there’s a lot of music.”