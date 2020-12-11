Chris Cornell’s final album, No One Sings Like You Anymore, receives surprise release

The Chris Cornell Estate has officially released the final solo project the late Soundgarden singer was working on prior to his death, a 10-track covers album now entitled No One Sings Like You Anymore.

The album was recorded by Cornell in 2016, who performed all instruments along with Brendan O’Brien, who handled production and mixing duties.

It sees Cornell tackle tracks by John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Electric Light Orchestra and Janis Joplin, and features previously released singles Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince) and Patience (Guns N’ Roses).

While much of the record’s backbone is in the vein of Cornell’s Songbook acoustic tours, the arrangements are embellished by drums, electric guitars and string sections, reminiscent of the production on Cornell’s final album of original material, Higher Truth.

“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” says Vicky Cornell.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it.

“This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season.

“I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time.”

No One Sings Like You Anymore is available to stream now – the full tracklisting is as follows:

Get It While You Can – Howard Tate/Janis Joplin Jump Into The Fire – Harry Nilsson Sad Sad City – Ghostland Observatory Patience – Guns N’ Roses Nothing Compares 2 U – Prince Watching The Wheels – John Lennon You Don’t Know Nothing About Love – Carl Hall Showdown – Electric Light Orchestra To Be Treated Rite – Terry Reid Stay With Me Baby – Lorraine Ellison

There has been no word on the status of the Soundgarden album that was in the works prior to Cornell’s death, which continues to be subject to a dispute between the singer’s estate and surviving band members.