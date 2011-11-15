Tony Iommi, Ace Frehley on New York Times Best Sellers List

Guitar legends Tony Iommi and Ace Frehley have cracked the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Iommi's new book, Iron Man: My Journey Through Heaven And Hell With Black Sabbath ended up at No. 35 on the best sellers list for hardcover nonfiction.

When we spoke with Tony Iommi about how his autobiography came together, he said, "I had a chap called TJ Lammers, who I met many, many years ago when he used to work at Phonogram Records," he said. "He later became a journalist and he had his own magazine. He lives in Holland and we've stayed in touch over the years. I've had a few people say, 'Oh, I can write a book for you,' but I wanted a different outlook to the normal music journalist, and that's what happened. He came over to England and stayed with me for a few days. Then he'd write it up, come back again and do more. The whole thing took a couple years to finish."

Meanwhile, former Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley's new book, No Regrets: A Rock 'N' Roll Memoir, landed at the No. 10 spot on the hardcover nonfiction list.