“There's no pressure. It's been fun putting it together, and that's what it's all about”: Tony Iommi says his long-awaited solo album is coming along nicely – but he’s in no rush to finish it

The Black Sabbath legend says his new solo record “might use some orchestration”, and he's enjoying taking his time with its creation

During his annual New Year message back in January, riff godfather Tony Iommi teased fans about a “really good” solo album that he's been cooking up in the studio – and now he's offered an update on its progress. 

The good news is it's coming along nicely, and “might use some orchestration”. The not-so-good-news is there isn't a timeline for its release. 

