Tony Iommi: Black Sabbath Will Tour "As Much As We're Able" in 2013

Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi posted an end-of-year update on his official website.

Iommi, who has been battling cancer since earlier this year, assured fans that the band are hard at work on their new album and that they'll be touring as much as possible in 2013.

Here's the complete message:

"What a year! Certainly not the one I was expecting.

Thanks to you all for your massive help and support, it was very encouraging. I'm still working on the album and managed to play three shows, not bad given the news a year ago. I'm looking forward to next year, seeing what you think of the record and touring as much as we're able.

My Best Wishes to you all, I hope you have a great Christmas and New Year, most of all, stay positive,

- Tony"

Black Sabbath recently revealed that they are six tracks into recording their new album, which should be released in April 2013. Iommi has hinted that the new disc will feature 15 songs.