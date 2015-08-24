Tony MacAlpine Cancels Tour Due to Illness: "It Seems Likely We Are Dealing with Cancer"

Guitarist Tony MacAlpine, who will turn 55 this Saturday (August 29), has cancelled his scheduled tours of Asia and Australia due to severe stomach pains.

As he reveals in the official statement below, doctors believe the stomach pains are due to cancer, and MacAlpine will need surgery ASAP.

Below is MacAlpine's entire statement, which was released today via press release:

"It is with great disappointment and regret that I must announce the postponement of my tours in Asia and Australia.

"Last week I was taken to the hospital with severe stomach pains. Following blood work, multiple MRI scans and various procedures, doctors discovered a large mass in my intestine, and it seems likely we are dealing with cancer. My doctors have advised me this will need to be dealt with immediately, and I am scheduled for surgery this week. Recovery from this surgery will take a month—right when I was scheduled to tour the Australasian region.

"Providing all goes well, it is our understanding I should be well enough to perform on the coming European tour.

"For Australia and Asia, we are working on rescheduling the shows. We will advise you as soon as possible when the new dates are booked.

"In Australia, refunds may be obtained via thumpmusic.com.au. In Asia, refunds can be obtained through the ticket purchase outlet.

"I want to thank Jellybeard Music & Management (our booking agent in Asia) and Thump Music (our booking agent in Australia) for being so supportive in light of this news. We apologize for any inconvenience these tour postponements have caused, but I’m determined to make these dates up, and rock your city soon!

"Wishing you all the best — Tony"

We will keep you updated about the guitarist's condition as we receive details. For more about MacAlpine, visit tonymacalpine.com.