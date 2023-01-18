Tool’s Adam Jones reveals he’s bought one of the Gibson Custom Shop’s ultra-exclusive Greeny Les Paul reissues

The Gibson Custom Shop’s recent painstakingly detailed reproduction of Peter Green’s 1959 Les Paul ‘Burst was so exclusive that it was limited to 50 pieces and the brand never revealed the asking price. Now Tool’s Adam Jones has revealed he’s added one of the reissues to his personal collection as “the ultimate birthday gift” to himself.

Writing on Instagram, Jones said, “Behold! - the “Greeny” 1959 Les Paul Standard – limited to 50 units⁣. An Ultimate birthday gift that I got for myself…”

Jones is clearly impressed with the Gibson Custom Shop’s work on this particular model – and he has had extensive experience with the workshop already, having collaborated closely on the high-end reissues of his own 1979 Les Paul Custom signature guitar. That model retailed for as much as $9,999 and was limited to only 79 units.

“The production and craftsmanship [on the Greeny] is superb,” comments Jones. “I’m so happy to own one of these historic guitars⁣. Gibson describes it as an ‘exacting replica’ of one of music’s most iconic Les Pauls. Greeny, now owned by @kirkhammett, was once owned by Peter Green, then Gary Moore. According to Gibson, Hammett was very involved in the prototyping process to ‘ensure every detail was faithful to the original.’”

A post shared by Adam Jones (@adamjones_tv) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jones does not reveal how much he paid for the replica, but rumor has it Gibson’s initial asking price for the guitars was in the region of $50,000 – though (despite our own efforts) this figure has never been confirmed by the manufacturer.

While most buyers of the Greeny replica have remained anonymous, or at least undisclosed, Jones can now claim to share something in common with Hollywood star Jason Momoa, who confirmed last month that he’d secured “the last available” Greeny.