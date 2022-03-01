Hear Opiate², Tool's extended re-working of their 1992 track, Opiate

Tool have unveiled Opiate², an extended re-working of Opiate, the title track of their 1992 EP.

Released in celebration of the EP's 30th anniversary, Opiate² is the band's first new material since their chart-topping 2019 album, Fear Inoculum. It will also – the band says – soon be accompanied by their first music video in 15 years. The video will be released on March 18.

Psychedelic, moody and at times atmospheric, Opiate² runs almost twice as long as its 1992 predecessor. One would assume the recording budget for Opiate² was also much higher than it was for Opiate, a difference that's reflected in guitarist Adam Jones's more muscular riffing, which has a far more pronounced bottom end.

Also notable is the inclusion of an extensive jam section in the middle, which features some beautifully layered guitar soundscapes from Jones, and terrific interplay between him, Tool bass guitar man Justin Chancellor and drummer Danny Carey.

You can give the whole song a spin below.

Available only on Blu-ray, the Opiate² music video will come with a 46-page art book with behind-the-scenes photos, plus interviews and "insights from special guests." Jones, together with visual artist Dominic Hailstone, directed the video.

The Opiate² Blu-ray can be preordered via Tool's website.

Tool are currently in the midst of an extensive tour in support of Fear Inoculum. On the very first night of the tour – in Eugene, Oregon on January 10 – Jones was seen playing what's rumored to be the prototype of an Adam Jones signature Gibson Flying V.

If it sees the light of day, the Flying V would be Jones's second Gibson signature guitar, following the Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom.