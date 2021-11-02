Gibson unveils V2 version of Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom

Gibson unveiled Tool guitarist Adam Jones' long-awaited signature guitar only a year ago, but – unsurprisingly, given that it came in a run of just 79 Custom, Murphy Lab-aged models and 179 VOS replicas – the Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom sold out incredibly quickly.

Now, the company has unveiled the V2 version of the electric guitar, with new custom artwork and a less heavily aged (than the previous Murphy Lab-aged version, mind you) look.

Let's start with those differences to the 2020 model then, shall we? First, on the rear of the headstock, there's a new design, courtesy of artist Korin Faught. Then, of course, there are the differences in aging. While the original signed-'n'-aged Jones Les Paul boasted heavy relic'ing – particularly on the back of the neck – the aging treatment on the 2021 version is noticeably lighter.

Particularly eagle-eyed readers will also note that the Seymour Duncan logo can now be seen on the hand-wound Duncan Distortion bridge pickup, which sits next to the Les Paul's custom, reverse-mounted neck humbucker.

The guitar is still meticulously close to Jones' original though, with small, unique details like the diamond-shaped strap buttons and the mirror Jones sticks to his guitar’s headstock coming aboard once again (though the latter is simply included in the hardshell case this time, rather than installed onto the instrument, as it was on the 2020 signed/aged version.)

All appears to be the same under the hood as well: with controls coming in the form of a pair of volume and tone knobs, custom capacitors, a DiMarzio volume pot, and a three-way pickup switch.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson TV/YouTube) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson TV/YouTube) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gibson TV/YouTube)

Does all this mean we're getting any closer to the Epiphone version of the guitar Jones has teased? We can't tell, but certainly hope so.

For now, the Gibson Adam Jones 1979V2 Les Paul Custom is available – in that unmistakable Antique Silverburst finish and with a certificate of authenticity included – for a cool $9,999, the same price as the 2020 aged and signed Jones LP Custom.

For more info on the guitar, stop by Gibson.