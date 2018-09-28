Tremonti Premiere "Trust" Lyric Video

Tremonti have released the official lyric video for the song “Trust,” from their fourth album, A Dying Machine, released earlier this year. You can watch the clip above.

A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

Tremonti are currently out on a U.S. and European tour. All upcoming dates are below.

September 29 * - Atlanta, GA / Tabernacle

September 30 * - Lake Buena Vista, FL / House Of Blues

October 2 * - Mobile, AL / Soul Kitchen

October 4 # - West Dundee, IL / Rochaus

October 5 * - Des Moines, IA / 7 Flags Event Center

October 6 * - St. Paul, MN / The Myth

October 8 @ - Green Bay, WI / Riverside Ballroom

October 9 @ - Milwaukee, WI / The Rave II

October 11 @ - Peoria, IL / Monarch Music Hall

October 12 # - Nashville, TN / The Cowan

October 13 # - Greensboro, NC / Cone Denim Entertainment Center

November 4th - Lisbon, PORTUGAL / Ao Vivo

November 5th - Madrid, SPAIN / Sala BUT

November 6th - Barcelona, SPAIN /Salamandra

November 8th - Milan, ITALY / Maggazini Generali

November 10th - Zurich, SWITZERLAND / Komplex

November 12th - Munich, GERMANY / Technikum

November 13th - Vienna, AUSTRIA / SIMM City

November 14 - Krakow, POLAND / Kwadrat

November 16 - Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC / Semilasso

November 18 - Copenhagen, DENMARK / VEGA Small Hall

November 19 - Stockholm, SWEDEN / Fryshuset

November 20 - Oslo, NORWAY / John Dee Live

November 22 - Hamburg, GERMANY / Gruenspan

November 24 - Dresden, GERMANY / Beatpol

November 26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LUZEMBOURG / Rockhal Club

November 27 - Hannover, GERMANY / Capitol Hannover

November 29 - Nottingham, ENGLAND / Rock City

December 1 - Manchester, ENGLAND / O2 Ritz

December 2 - Bristol, ENGLAND / O2 Academy Bristol

December 4 - London, ENGLAND / London Forum

December 6 - Edinburgh, SCOTLAND / The Liquid Room

December 8 - Cologne, GERMANY / Kantine

December 9 - Antwerp, BELGIUM / TRIX Hall

December 10 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS / Melkweg

* Opening for Seether

# Headline Show

@ With 10 Years