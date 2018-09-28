Trending

Tremonti Premiere "Trust" Lyric Video

By

The song comes off their recently released fourth album, 'A Dying Machine.'

Tremonti have released the official lyric video for the song “Trust,” from their fourth album, A Dying Machine, released earlier this year. You can watch the clip above.

A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.

Tremonti are currently out on a U.S. and European tour. All upcoming dates are below.

September 29 * - Atlanta, GA / Tabernacle 

September 30 * - Lake Buena Vista, FL / House Of Blues

October 2 * - Mobile, AL / Soul Kitchen 

October 4 # - West Dundee, IL / Rochaus 

October 5 * - Des Moines, IA / 7 Flags Event Center 

October 6 * - St. Paul, MN / The Myth 

October 8 @ - Green Bay, WI / Riverside Ballroom 

October 9 @ - Milwaukee, WI / The Rave II 

October 11 @ - Peoria, IL / Monarch Music Hall 

October 12 # - Nashville, TN / The Cowan 

October 13 # - Greensboro, NC / Cone Denim Entertainment Center 

November 4th  - Lisbon, PORTUGAL / Ao Vivo 

November 5th  - Madrid, SPAIN / Sala BUT 

November 6th  - Barcelona, SPAIN /Salamandra 

November 8th  - Milan, ITALY / Maggazini Generali 

November 10th  - Zurich, SWITZERLAND / Komplex 

November 12th  - Munich, GERMANY / Technikum 

November 13th  - Vienna, AUSTRIA / SIMM City 

November 14 - Krakow, POLAND / Kwadrat 

November 16 - Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC / Semilasso 

November 18 - Copenhagen, DENMARK / VEGA Small Hall 

November 19 - Stockholm, SWEDEN / Fryshuset 

November 20 - Oslo, NORWAY / John Dee Live 

November 22 - Hamburg, GERMANY / Gruenspan 

November 24 - Dresden, GERMANY / Beatpol 

November 26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LUZEMBOURG / Rockhal Club 

November 27 - Hannover, GERMANY / Capitol Hannover 

November 29 - Nottingham, ENGLAND / Rock City 

December 1 - Manchester, ENGLAND / O2 Ritz 

December 2 - Bristol, ENGLAND / O2 Academy Bristol 

December 4 - London, ENGLAND / London Forum 

December 6 - Edinburgh, SCOTLAND / The Liquid Room 

December 8 - Cologne, GERMANY / Kantine 

December 9 - Antwerp, BELGIUM / TRIX Hall

December 10 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS / Melkweg  

* Opening for Seether  

# Headline Show 

@ With 10 Years