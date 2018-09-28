Tremonti Premiere "Trust" Lyric Video

Tremonti have released the official lyric video for the song “Trust,” from their fourth album, A Dying Machine, released earlier this year. You can watch the clip above.
A Dying Machine is the first "concept album" of Tremonti’s career; the music was inspired by a story Tremonti developed during the most recent Alter Bridge tour. The tale, which is being turned into a full-length work of fiction by Tremonti and John Shirley, takes place at the turn of the next century where humans and fabricated beings called “vessels” are trying to co-exist. Tremonti and Shirley are working on finishing the novel to release alongside the record.
Tremonti are currently out on a U.S. and European tour. All upcoming dates are below.
September 29 * - Atlanta, GA / Tabernacle
September 30 * - Lake Buena Vista, FL / House Of Blues
October 2 * - Mobile, AL / Soul Kitchen
October 4 # - West Dundee, IL / Rochaus
October 5 * - Des Moines, IA / 7 Flags Event Center
October 6 * - St. Paul, MN / The Myth
October 8 @ - Green Bay, WI / Riverside Ballroom
October 9 @ - Milwaukee, WI / The Rave II
October 11 @ - Peoria, IL / Monarch Music Hall
October 12 # - Nashville, TN / The Cowan
October 13 # - Greensboro, NC / Cone Denim Entertainment Center
November 4th - Lisbon, PORTUGAL / Ao Vivo
November 5th - Madrid, SPAIN / Sala BUT
November 6th - Barcelona, SPAIN /Salamandra
November 8th - Milan, ITALY / Maggazini Generali
November 10th - Zurich, SWITZERLAND / Komplex
November 12th - Munich, GERMANY / Technikum
November 13th - Vienna, AUSTRIA / SIMM City
November 14 - Krakow, POLAND / Kwadrat
November 16 - Brno, CZECH REPUBLIC / Semilasso
November 18 - Copenhagen, DENMARK / VEGA Small Hall
November 19 - Stockholm, SWEDEN / Fryshuset
November 20 - Oslo, NORWAY / John Dee Live
November 22 - Hamburg, GERMANY / Gruenspan
November 24 - Dresden, GERMANY / Beatpol
November 26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LUZEMBOURG / Rockhal Club
November 27 - Hannover, GERMANY / Capitol Hannover
November 29 - Nottingham, ENGLAND / Rock City
December 1 - Manchester, ENGLAND / O2 Ritz
December 2 - Bristol, ENGLAND / O2 Academy Bristol
December 4 - London, ENGLAND / London Forum
December 6 - Edinburgh, SCOTLAND / The Liquid Room
December 8 - Cologne, GERMANY / Kantine
December 9 - Antwerp, BELGIUM / TRIX Hall
December 10 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS / Melkweg
* Opening for Seether
# Headline Show
@ With 10 Years