“They’re probably some of the first guitar solos I ever learned”: Trey Anastasio tackles Steely Dan classics in searing Songwriters Hall of Fame performance

Steely Dan were recently inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. To mark the occasion, Phish's Trey Anastasio covered two of their all-time classic tracks at the induction ceremony, which took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13.

In an eight-minute performance, Anastasio captured the essence of Steely Dan as he led the house band through a medley that included 1976’s Kid Charlemagne and 1972's Reelin’ in the Years.

Armed with one of his trusty Languedoc guitars, Anastasio wrapped up the performance with a solo that paid homage to the duo's legacy, as well as the iconic Reelin’ in the Years guitar solo, famously recorded in one take by session guitarist Elliott Randall.

“I loved them when I was a kid – I have all their albums. They’re probably some of the first guitar solos I ever learned,” said Anastasio in his induction speech. “It is my great honor to induct them into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I can’t tell you how much it means to me. I am a true fan.”

Irving Azoff, Steely Dan's former manager, recalled how the duo used to send a blank glossy image as their promotional photo. Co-founder Donald Fagen was also present for the induction, and gave a special shoutout to fellow co-founder and musical partner, the late Walter Becker, “wherever he may be.”

After watching Anastasio's performance, Fagen jokingly added, “We need more guitar players!”, referring to Steely Dan's penchant for recruiting stellar session guitarists.

Other inductees included music producer Timbaland; songwriter Hillary Lindsey (Faith Hill, Lady A, Taylor Swift); songwriter and screenwriter Dean Pitchford (Fame, Footloose); and the late songwriter and country music performer Cindy Walker.

Diane Warren and SZA were recognized for their contribution to the industry and received the Johnny Mercer Aware and Hal David Starlight Award respectively.

The four members of R.E.M were also part of the 2024 class of inductees. They briefly reunited to give an acoustic rendition of Losing My Religion, which was the first time the four performed together since 2007.

Just a few days before the unexpected reunion, the group joked it would take a “comet” for them to get back together on stage.