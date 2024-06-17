“They’re probably some of the first guitar solos I ever learned”: Trey Anastasio tackles Steely Dan classics in searing Songwriters Hall of Fame performance

The Phish guitarist honored Steely Dan and their session guitarists’ work with an extended version of the Reelin’ in the Years solo

Steely Dan were recently inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame. To mark the occasion, Phish's Trey Anastasio covered two of their all-time classic tracks at the induction ceremony, which took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13. 

In an eight-minute performance, Anastasio captured the essence of Steely Dan as he led the house band through a medley that included 1976’s Kid Charlemagne and 1972's Reelin’ in the Years.

