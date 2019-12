Florida's Trivium have posted a short preview of a new track, "Dusk Dismantled." The track is featured on the band's forthcoming new album, In Waves, which is due on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. Check out the new song below.

Trivium recently released a video for the title track from In Waves, which you can watch here.

The follow-up to 2008's Shogun, In Waves was recorded primarily at Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, Florida.