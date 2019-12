Trivium have just premiered the video for their new song, "In Waves," at AltPress.com. The band appears, but does not perform in the video clip.

"In Waves" is the title track from the band's forthcoming album, In Waves, which will be released on August 9 via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to 2008's Shogun was recorded primarily at Paint It Black Studios in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the video for "In Waves" below.

Photo Credit: Jonpaul Douglass