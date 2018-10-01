Trivium Share Official Video for "The Wretchedness Inside"

Trivium have shared the official video for "The Wretchedness Inside." The song hails from the band’s most recent album, 2017’s The Sin and the Sentence. You can watch the clip above.

The newest leg of Trivium’s tour in support of The Sin and the Sentence begins October 3 in Tampa, Florida. Also on the bill is Avatar and Light the Torch. All tour dates can be found below.

The band said in a statement: "North America! The last North American and European runs were the greatest Trivium tours we had ever experienced. Now how do we top it? We follow up with more songs from our extensive eight-record catalogue, a massive production and setlist, and two more of our favorite bands on earth: Avatar and Light the Torch. See you all soon."

Trivium North American tour dates:

· 10/3 — Tampa, FL — The Ritz Ybor

· 10/4 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theater

· 10/5 — Raleigh, NC — The Ritz

· 10/6 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

· 10/8 — Cincinnati, OH — Bogarts

· 10/9 — Nashville, TN — Cannery Ballroom

· 10/11 — Baltimore, MD — Rams Head Live

· 10/12 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

· 10/13 — Philadelphia, PA — Electric Factory

· 10/14 — Worcester, MA — The Palladium

· 10/16 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

· 10/17 — Royal Oak, MI — Royal Oak Music Theatre

· 10/19 — Oklahoma City, OK — Diamond Ballroom

· 10/20 — Sauget, IL — Pop's Nightclub

· 10/21 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues

· 10/22 — St. Paul, MN — Myth Live

· 10/23 — Fargo, ND — Sanctuary

· 10/25 — Edmonton, AB — The Ranch Roadhouse

· 10/26 — Calgary, AB — The Palace Theater

· 10/28 — Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

· 10/29 — Seattle, WA — Showbox SODO

· 10/30 — Portland, OR — Crystal Ballroom

· 10/31 — Spokane, WA — Knitting Factory

· 11/2 — Anaheim, CA — House of Blues

· 11/3 — Berkeley, CA — UC Theatre