NAMM 2022: Tsakalis AudioWorks debuts the MultiCab 4 cabinet simulator and preamp

NAMM 2022: Tsakalis AudioWorks has unveiled the latest version of its versatile cab sim and preamp, the MultiCab 4.

Central to the unit are eight guitar cabinet presets – based on Fender, Marshall, Vox, Mesa/Boogie and Zillah cabs – which can be selected via a satisfyingly large central dial, with volume and ambience (room ‘verb) controls to the left and right, respectively.

The pre-loaded units on offer are broadly similar to the MultiCab MKIII, but this time Tsakalis AudioWorks has added the ability to edit your own using its T.A.W. Editor app (for PC/Mac). Using the software also gains you free access to their regularly updated catalog of cabs, which can be downloaded, edited and assigned to the eight slots, as per your preference.

The firm says it has also made a “conscious decision” to avoid IR technology this time round, which has reaped benefits in terms of latency (TAW claims it is up to 1.2ms).

In addition, the MultiCab 4 uses a parallel analog path, with a series of toggle switches offering choices of microphone type, cabinet back, power amp voicing and preamp voicing.

As with the MKIII, the microphone choices include a ribbon or dye, and you can select an open, closed, or semi-open cabinet back. The power amp settings offer a choice of 6L6 or EL34 style tube sounds (or nothing) and the preamp gives you a selection of hot, clean, or off – and can be further tweaked via a tiny tone dial.

In terms of connections, there’s an aux in, as well as an unprocessed through output, plus both XLR D.I. out and headphone connections. Handily, the D.I. out also includes phantom power protection and ground lift.

The Tsakalis AudioWorks MultiCab 4 has a price of €269 (approx. $288). For more information, head to the Tsakalis AudioWorks official site.