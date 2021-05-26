Members of Deftones, Killswitch Engage, In Flames transform Björk’s Hyperballad into a high-gain chug-fest

Members of Deftones, Killswitch Engage and In Flames have recorded a virtual cover of Björk’s Hyperballad.

Appearing on the latest episode of Two Minutes to Late Night – the heavy metal-themed YouTube talk show hosted by Jordan Olds – Sergio Vega, Adam Dutkiewicz and Tanner Wayne (of Deftones, Killswitch Engage and In Flames, respectively), deliver a more metal-inspired take on the track, swapping its ethereal keyboard lines and lush synths for overdriven guitars and heavier percussion.

Vega, Dutkiewicz and Wayne each assume their usual mantles of bass guitarist, guitarist and drummer, respectively, and they are joined by Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man) on vocals and Ben Chisholm (Chelsea Wolfe) on guitar.

Rather bravely, Dutkiewicz also treats the performance as chance to get some cardio in. Watch the cover/workout video below:

Hyperballad is taken from Björk's second studio album, 1996's Post. The track has been subject to numerous covers over the years, with renditions from the likes of Swedish singer-songwriter Robyn, NY rockers Dirty Projectors and John Nolan of Taking Back Sunday.

The new take on Hyperballad marks a return for Two Minutes to Late Night, following a cover of The Rolling Stones' Rocks Off by members of Kvelertak, Royal Thunder, Against Me! and Red Fang back in March.

Two Minutes to Late Night has provided a means for struggling musicians to generate income during the Covid pandemic. All proceeds earned via the channel's Patreon page are distributed between the artists, engineers and editors that help make the videos.