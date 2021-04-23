Two Notes Audio Engineering partners with Ashdown for new range of virtual bass cabinets

Two Notes Audio Engineering have teamed up with British bass amp maker Ashdown for a new range of virtual bass cabinets.

Comprising 10 virtual cabs in total, the range includes captures of Ashdown's ABM-810H-EVO IV, ABM-410H-EVO IV, ABM-210H-EVO IV, ABM-115-EVO IV, RM-212-EVO II and CL-310-DH, which was designed for Pink Floyd/David Gilmour bassist Guy Pratt. Four of the cabs have been captured with their tweeters dialed high.

The cabs have also been captured using eight industry-standard microphones, including a Neumann U47, Royer 121 Ribbon, AKG D112, Shure SM57, Sennheiser 421, Aston Element, Audix D6 and an Electro-Voice RE20.

Says Guillaume Pille, CEO of Two Notes, “I am delighted to welcome Ashdown Engineering in our library of DynIR virtual cabinets, available now from the Two Notes Store. These 10 incredible new bass cabinets deliver tonal flexibility, power, and response – all that Ashdown are known and respected for.”

“The new range of DynIR cabs in conjunction with the brands Torpedo products are a great step in the right direction,” adds Ashdown Managing Director Dan Gooday.

“They enables us to gauge the reaction from our core fans and Ashdown users as well as opening up the Ashdown brand to more who might never have the space or inclination to purchase one of our physical products.”

All virtual cabs in the range are available now for $10. The full collection is available for a limited time for $48 (usual price $69). For more information, head to Two Notes Audio Engineering.