Victory teams up with Two Notes to unleash Duchess and Kraken virtual cab sims

Victory has announced two new virtual cab collections in collaboration with Two Notes Audio Engineering and its DynIR amp modeling software.

The all-new Duchess and Kraken packs capture their namesake Victory guitar amps, and follow the existing Sheriff and Copper collections.

Both come in two versions – Classic or Boutique – allowing users to choose between the range of virtual microphones at their disposal. The Classic pack offers eight industry standard mics – including a Shure SM57 and a Sennheiser MD421 – while the Boutique pack is made up of more "influential" and "exclusive" studio mics, including a Neumann U87.

Says Martin Kidd, Victory's chief designer, "These Two Notes Victory DynIR Virtual Cabinets have been captured by Two Notes' most experienced Capture Master – Adam Steel of Hop Pole Studios. [He's used] the highest quality outboard equipment to ensure that the captured tones are identical to the feeling of being in the room with a perfectly matched Victory head and cabinet."

Echoing Kidd's sentiment, Two Notes CEO Guillaume Pille chimes in. "Once again, working with Victory Amps shows that we are 100 percent committed to one thing only, bringing awesome tone to our customers - these Victory captures are amazing, Adam has nailed the tone and response of each perfectly."

The Duchess and Kraken virtual cabinets are available exclusively via the Two Notes store. Each cab is priced at €10 and can be bought as part of a pack for a discount. For more information, head to Victory Amps.