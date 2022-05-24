NAMM 2022: Two Notes debuts tube-driven ReVolt Guitar and Bass amp simulator pedals

NAMM 2022: Guitar amp and cabinet emulation expert Two Notes Audio Engineering has introduced its all-new ReVolt family of tube-loaded electric guitar and bass amp simulators.

Designed in a bid to grant players “the ultimate in pure, unadulterated foundation tone”, both the ReVolt Guitar and ReVolt Bass feature three channels, each of which offer distinct sonic variations based on a handful of popular guitar and bass amps.

Both units feature all-analog signal paths, and boast a 12AX7 preamp tube that aims to inject warmth and bite into your tone by operating at a high voltage of 200V.

Also, the ReVolt pedals arrive with a lifetime license to the Wall of Sound plugin-based tone shaper, and 10 downloadable cab sims from Two Notes DynIR Cabinet Collection – valued at $100 as a standalone offering – which can be used exclusively in conjunction with the Wall of Sound.

Each pedal also comes equipped with an FX loop for rig integration and a flexible range of hookup options, including MIDI, direct, four-cable mode and Hybrid, the latter of which lets you blend the color of your ReVolt preamp with the power amp stage of your amplifier.

Image 1 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Guitar (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 2 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Guitar (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 3 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Guitar (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 4 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Guitar (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 5 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Guitar (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

In essence, the ReVolts promise the convenience of a boutique DI pedal amp with the added benefit of a preamp tube, as well as a wealth of Two Notes’ high-quality cab simulators, all in pedal format.

The ReVolt Guitar aims to offer amp sims inspired by the Fender Bassman 100, Marshall JMP Superlead and Soldano SLO 100, and features an added OD-Boost circuit, which is accessed by pressing the footswitch for the engaged channel and tweaked via the universal Boost knob.

The three amp modes are separated into American Clean, British Crunch and Modern Lead camps, which are accessed via three dedicated footswitches. While the American Clean features a two-band EQ comprising Bass and Treble, the other channels sport a shared three-band EQ of Bass, Mid and Treble.

Elsewhere, the ReVolt Bass promises simulations of an Ampeg SVT ‘76, Marshall ‘92 JMP Super Bass Mark II and a custom proprietary high gain bass amp. Again, the first channel – Classic Clean – has its own two-band EQ, while the remaining Vintage Dirt and Modern Drive channels share a three-band alternative.

Image 1 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Bass (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 2 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Bass (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 3 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Bass (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 4 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Bass (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering) Image 5 of 5 Two Notes ReVolt Bass (Image credit: Two Notes Audio Engineering)

The latter channel also comes loaded with a Dry/Wet blend parameter that lets you balance out the dry DI tone with the “snarl” of the amp simulation.

On the front of both units, there is a Cab Sim switch that, unsurprisingly, engages the cabinet simulation mode.

“One year ago we embarked on a ground-up overhaul of our critically acclaimed preamp series. The result: The ReVolt Series,” said Two Notes CEO Guillaume Pille. “A pair of three-channel all-analog amp simulators that have been expertly tuned to empower players with true tube tone.

“Inspired by some of our favorite amps at Two notes HQ, and packed with forward-thinking connectivity options, we can’t wait to see how our legion of users elevate their tone with the latest addition to our ever-expanding product roster.”

Tube pedals appear to have come of age in recent years with the launch of Blackstar’s Dept. 10 range and Victory’s V4 lineup, the latter of which also features Two Notes tech. We're intrigued to see how Two Notes’ own offerings stack up.

Both the ReVolt Guitar and ReVolt Bass will be available in September 2022, and are available to preorder now for $399.

For more information, head over to Two Notes Audio Engineering (opens in new tab).