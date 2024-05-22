“I do not endorse your product or any company who uses artificial BS to bamboozle people”: Tyler Bryant calls out guitar company for Photoshopping his picture to promote a Les Paul copy

The Stratocaster loyalist was faked playing an LP replica by a brand bidding to market its own model

Tyler Bryant of Tyler Bryan and The Shakedown performs onstage at o2 Forum Kentish Town on November 26, 2019 in London, England
(Image credit: Ollie Millington/Redferns/Getty)

Tyler Bryant has called out a guitar company that used a doctored photograph of him seemingly playing one of the brand’s own electric guitars to promote their products.

If, for some reason, you happened to be scrolling through the Fesley website recently, you may have happened upon the Fesley FLP350 Les Paul copy – the listing of which featured a picture of Bryant on stage wielding the guitar in question.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.