“It was found in the trunk of a car. They had sanded it to make it look like it wasn’t mine”: Tyler Bryant's stolen Pinky One Strat was played by Jeff Beck, inscribed by Steven Tyler – and, miraculously, returned to him five years after it was taken

By Matt Parker
( Total Guitar )
published

The blues-rock guitarist recalls the loss – and remarkable recovery – of his most significant six-string

Tyler Bryant Fender Strat ‘Pinky’
(Image credit: Scott Legato / Getty Images)

Blues-rocker Tyler Bryant is known for his love of the Fender Stratocaster – indeed, there’s a reason, he was chosen by the Big F as one of the faces of its rip-roaring 70th Anniversary Voodoo Child Strat video. Now he’s discussed the miraculous story of his “most sentimental” Strat: a shell pink Custom Shop model dubbed ‘Pinky One’. 

“Pinky One was stolen from me in Spokane, Washington, and missing for five-and-a-half years,” says Bryant in the new issue of Total Guitar

