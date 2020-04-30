Tyler Bryant, YouTuber Ryan “Fluff” Bruce and Wishbone Ash’s Andy Powell join Orange Amps’ Instagram Hangs

Orange Amps’ #OrangeHangs live Instagram sessions has announced a slew of new guests, including Orange guitar amp user Tyler Bryant, Wishbone Ash’s Andy Powell, Artificial Language guitarist Charlie Robbins and ONOFF bassist David Hurrell.

Additionally, Ryan “Fluff” Bruce, of YouTube series Riff, Beards & Gear, will join as a co-host.

Bruce, who in addition to Riff, Beards & Gear also plays in the band Dragged Under, will appear alongside Orange’s Global Artist Relations Manager Alex Auxier in the Artists Relations Corner every Tuesday at 3:00 pm EST.

Tyler Bryant will join for the May 2 episode, using his Rockerverb 100 MKIII guitar amp to jam and then hold a Q&A.

(Image credit: Orange Amplification)

Wishbone Ash’s Andy Powell, meanwhile, will appear on Ramble On with Orange’s Ella Stormark, on May 3 at 11:20 am EST. The two will chat about Orange gear, the band's latest album, Coat of Arms, and classic platters like Argus.

That same day Charlie Robbins will be on the hang at 3:00 pm EST, and on May 5 at 3:30 pm EST David Hurrell and the rest of ONOFF will talk bass, guitars and musical influences.

You can check out the full #OrangeHangs schedule here.

To watch the sessions, head to Orange’s official Instagram.