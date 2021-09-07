Hard-rock heroes UFO schedule their last-ever show and promise “it’ll be a worthy finale”

UFO have announced they will play their final show on October 29, 2022 in Athens, Greece. The performance will mark the end of a live career spanning more than 50 years.

The influential British group have announced a long run of 27 shows across Europe, including two small-capacity shows in Hannover, Germany – an 80-cap indoor public rehearsal and a 300-cap outdoor performance.

The band behind hits like Doctor Doctor and Rock Bottom formed in London in 1969 and have experienced numerous line-up changes across their performing lives, with frontman Phil Mogg the only constant member.

Mogg told fans: “After so many years with countless highlights, fantastic experiences and lots of beautiful memories – as well as some difficult moments, naturally – it’ll be a worthy finale to say goodbye to your fans in person. I know that there are bound to be some very emotional moments on both sides."

Mogg had previously initially announced his intention to retire back in 2018, saying he thought the 2019's 50th Anniversary Last Orders shows would be his last. However, the band continued performing until the pandemic put a pause on live events.

Sadly, since making that initial announcement in 2018, the band have lost a few important names. Paul Raymond (keys/guitars) passed away in April 2019, while founding bassist Pete Way and former guitarist Paul Chapman both died in 2020.

As such, Mogg and drummer Andy Parker are now the only surviving members of the band’s original line-up, while Neil Carter and Vinnie Moore handle guitar duties.

UFO European Tour 2022

Jun 20: Hannover Beatbox (indoors), Germany

Jun 21: Hannover Beatbox (outdoors), Germany

Jun 23: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 25: Verona Festival, Italy

Jul 01: Barcelona Rockfest, Spain

Jul 03: Munich Backstage, Germany

Jul 05: Memmingen Kaminwerk, Germany

Jul 07: Bremen Modernes, Germany

Jul 08: Berlin Hole 44, Germany

Jul 09: Torgau Kulturbastion Open Air, Germany

Jul 11: Tübingen Sudhaus, Germany

Jul 12: Bochum Zeche, Germany

Jul 13: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Jul 15: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Jul 16: Enderndorf Lieder am See Festival, Germany

Oct 15: Sint-Niklaas De Casino, Belgium

Oct 16: Tilburg 013, Holland

Oct 17: Braunschweig Westand, Germany

Oct 18: Hamburg Fabrik, Germany

Oct 20: Prague Palac Akropolis, Czech Republic

Oct 21: Dresden Tante Ju, Germany

Oct 22: Erfurt HsD, Germany

Oct 24: Augsburg Spectrum, Germany

Oct 25: Speyer Halle 101, Germany

Oct 26: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 28: Thessaloniki Principal Club, Greece

Oct 29: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Head to the official UFO site for tickets and information.