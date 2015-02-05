Uli Jon Roth Premieres New Song, "In Trance," from 'Scorpions Revisited' — Exclusive

Guitar legend Uli Jon Roth and Guitar World have teamed up to premiere "In Trance," a track from Roth's new studio album, Scorpions Revisited.

The album, which features 19 "re-invented" Scorpions tracks, will be released March 10 via UDR. Guitar World will be premiering other tracks from the album in the coming weeks.

In 2013, Roth found himself unusually intrigued by his early days with the Scorpions, including his work on Fly to the Rainbow, In Trance, Virgin Killer and Taken By Force. As a result, the guitarist spent a year re-visiting, exploring, performing and re-recording his favorite Scorpions songs.

The first results can be found on Scorpions Revisited, which was recorded in Hanover, Germany. You can check out the complete track list below.

Today's song, "In Trance," is the title track from the Scorpions' third studio album, which was released in late 1975 in Europe and early 1976 in the U.S. It was written by Rudolf Schenker and Klaus Meine—and, of course, Roth played guitar on the original recording.

“The material for this CD was recorded last year in the same hall in Hanover that we used for the Scorpions rehearsals 1973 to 1978,” Roth says. “Together with an amazing bunch of talented young musicians, I revisited my favorites from the early Scorpions period, some of which were written in that same hall.

"It was an emotional few days, and I'm very pleased with the results. The idea was to stay truthful to the original spirit of the music, while also putting a new slant on it whenever it felt like the right thing to do. I feel we succeeded in this, and I’m excited about this project. It was a intense journey into the past.”

Roth's band on the album includes Nathan James (vocals), Jamie Little (drums), Ule W. Ritgen (bass), Niklas Turmann (guitar, vocals), Corvin Bahn (keyboards, vocals) and David Klosinski (guitar).

For more information, visit ulijonroth.com.

Track listing - CD1:

01. The Sails Of Charon

02. Longing For Fire

03. Crying Days

04. Virgin Killer

05. In Trance

06. Sun In My Hand

07. Yellow Raven

08. Polar Nights

09. Dark Lady

Track listing - CD2:

01. Catch Your Train

02. Evening Wind

03. All Night Long

04. We’ll Burn In The Sky

05. Pictured Life

06. Hell Cat

07. Life’s Like A River

08. Drifting Sun

09. Rainbow Dream Prelude

10. Fly To The Rainbow

2015 ULI JON ROTH U.S. Tour Dates:

FEBRUARY

05.02.2015 – Connecticut – Hartford – Infinity Hall

06.02.2015 – New Hampshire – Londonderry – Tupelo Music Hall

07.02.2015 – New York – Poughkeepsie – The Chance

08.02.2015 – New York – Manhattan – BB King’s

09.02.2015 – Virginia – Springfield – The Empire

2015 ULI JON ROTH International Tour Dates:

19.02.2015 – Japan – Nagoya – Bottom Line

20.02.2015 – Japan – Tokyo – Nakano Sun Plaza Hall

22.02.2015 – Japan Osaka - Quattro

11.04.2015 – Full Metal Cruise II –

to Mediterranian Sea –

16.04.2015 Plama de Mallorca/Barcelona/Ibiza

24.04.2015 – Germany – Lauda-Königshofen – Keep it True Festival

22.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei

23.05.2015 – Germany – Bocholt – Alte Molkerei

22.08.2015 – Germany – Balve - Balver Höhle

27.08.2015 - Full Metal Cruise III –

to North Sea -

31.08.2015 Kiel/Copenhaven/Gothenburg/Hamburg