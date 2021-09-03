Watch the first footage of Lars Ulrich’s sons’ biting new blues-rock band, Taipei Houston

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich has taken to Instagram to share footage of the band formed by his sons Layne and Myles Ulrich, Taipei Houston.

The drummer shared some of the duo’s debut clips, telling fans: “Check it out… A couple dudes named Ulrich… Their new band is @taipei_houston…”

The early footage shows Layne on bass and Myles on drums, hammering out some vicious fuzzy blues rock that treads a line somewhere between The White Stripes frantic yelp and Royal Blood’s sizeable stomp.

Alongside posting the clips, the duo say they’ll be supporting Earth’s Dylan Carlson at his September 9 show at Alex’s Bar in Long Beach, CA.

Taipei Houston is not the first promising band we’ve heard from Metallica offspring – last month, Tye Trujillo’s three-piece Ottto unveiled their thrash-y new single, Ride Low, the first taste from their (as yet untitled) debut album.

For more information on the young Ulrichs' new band, keep an eye on the Taipei Houston site.