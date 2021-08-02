Tye Trujillo’s metal trio Ottto debut thundering new track, Ride Low

Ottto – the Venice Beach, CA three-piece featuring Robert Trujillo’s son, Tye – have dropped a new video for their single Ride Low.

The thrash-y trio are all aged between 17 and 18 and consist of frontman/guitarist Bryan Noah Ferretti, Tye Trujillo (on bass, natch) and drummer Ryan Duswalt.

It's easy to make negative assumptions about the output of rockstar kids, but Ride Low is a pretty crushing slice of thrash metal, which nods to Metallica and the snotty raw power of the LA punk scene. We like it a lot.

The single is the first taste of their (as-yet-untitled) debut album, due out later this year, but if you can’t wait until then, you might want to check out their self-titled EP from 2020. It’s got nine tracks on it, which frankly, makes it an album in our book, but whatever…

A nice link for fans of the Trujillo dynasty is that Ride Low’s promo was directed by Paul Marchand, who also helmed the acclaimed documentary Jaco, about the life of Jaco Pastorius, produced by Robert Trujillo.

Meanwhile, Tye Trujillo has been keeping busy. Korn may have brought in Ra Diaz, sparing him another shift filling Fieldy’s shoes (Tye previously toured with Korn aged 12), but the young Trujillo has also formed a new band with Noah Weiland called Blu Weekend.

Head to Otttoband.com to stay up-to-date with the trio's activities.