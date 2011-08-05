Upcoming 5-CD Elvis Presley Box Set Celebrates 1956

A new 5-CD Elvis Presley box set -- Young Man With The Big Beat -- will be released September 27 by RCA/Legacy. The set celebrates 1956, the year that transformed Presley from a promising regional performer to the most popular figure in the world.

Young Man With The Big Beat includes Presley's complete 1956 masters as well as never-before heard interviews, performances and outtakes. It will be released with a deluxe, 12"x12", 80-page book featuring rare photos, memorabilia, plus RCA and Elvis Presley Enterprises documents.

The package also includes a day-by-day 1956 timeline that includes several detailed entries, including:

August 4, 1956: Presley traded in his graffiti-plagued lavender Lincoln for a 1956 Lincoln Continental Mark II (pictured on the right) during a Florida tour attended by upwards 15,000 people.

Young Man With The Big Beat is available for pre-order at elvis1956.com.