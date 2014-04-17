Update: Malcolm Young "Taking a Break" from AC/DC

It seems there's some sad truth behind the speculation surrounding AC/DC's imminent breakup due to Malcolm Young's health issues.

The classic hard rock band may not be breaking up, but their rhythm guitarist is, for the moment, stepping down to deal with health issues.

Here's the official statement from the band, which appeared earlier today on their official Facebook page:

"After forty years of life dedicated to AC/DC, guitarist and founding member Malcolm Young is taking a break from the band due to ill health. Malcolm would like to thank the group’s diehard legions of fans worldwide for their never-ending love and support.

"In light of this news, AC/DC asks that Malcolm and his family’s privacy be respected during this time. The band will continue to make music."

Our thoughts go out to Malcolm and his family.

We'll keep you posted as we hear more.