Mastodon have just released a new song, titled "Deathbound," as part of the 10-week 2011 "Adult Swim Singles Program." The track comes from the Crack the Skye sessions and can be downloaded here.

The song is also accompanied by a short video, which can be seen below.

Mastodon are hard at work on their new album, The Hunter, which is tentatively due in October. The band has revealed several song titles from the new album, which you can check out here.