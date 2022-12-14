Uri Tuchman reinvents the single-cut… by making no cuts: meet the YouTuber's bonkers square guitar build

YouTube craftsman Uri Tuchman is best known as an inventor and engraver, but he can turn his hand to most things. It makes sense, then, that when he was invited to take part in luthier competition, the Great Guitar Build-Off, Tuchman approached it from a different starting point to your typical guitar-maker.

The result, which he describes as being “a bit different”, is a squared-off instrument that looks like a single-cut shape that has been unfinished, or trapped in a larger block of wood.

(Image credit: Uri Tuchman)

The binding on Tuchman’s instrument runs around the outside of the square. Meanwhile, the ‘uncut’ theme, continues on the headstock, which is only partially separated from the master block and the custom-made control pots, which are also square, with round-tops emerging from the solid block of metal.

(Image credit: Uri Tuchman)

Of course, being an engraver by trade has its advantages, and Tuchman’s guitar features a stunningly-detailed scratch plate, complete with textured, decorative swirls, hand illustrations and his trademark pigeon logo. The latter is also etched into the rear heel plate.

Tuchman captured the build – his first run at an electric guitar – on video, so you can check out the full clip above to see how he undertakes his task.

The final instrument, alongside a host of other entrants to the Great Guitar Build-Off 2022 competition, is now up for grabs in a prize draw that is scheduled to close on January 21.

You can head to the Great Guitar Giveaway site (opens in new tab) to enter the draw.