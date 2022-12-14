Uri Tuchman reinvents the single-cut… by making no cuts: meet the YouTuber's bonkers square guitar build

By Matt Parker
published

Tuchman’s first electric guitar was created for entry in the Great Guitar Build-Off

YouTube craftsman Uri Tuchman is best known as an inventor and engraver, but he can turn his hand to most things. It makes sense, then, that when he was invited to take part in luthier competition, the Great Guitar Build-Off, Tuchman approached it from a different starting point to your typical guitar-maker.

The result, which he describes as being “a bit different”, is a squared-off instrument that looks like a single-cut shape that has been unfinished, or trapped in a larger block of wood. 

Uri Tuchman's square guitar

(Image credit: Uri Tuchman)

The binding on Tuchman’s instrument runs around the outside of the square. Meanwhile, the ‘uncut’ theme, continues on the headstock, which is only partially separated from the master block and the custom-made control pots, which are also square, with round-tops emerging from the solid block of metal.

(Image credit: Uri Tuchman)

Of course, being an engraver by trade has its advantages, and Tuchman’s guitar features a stunningly-detailed scratch plate, complete with textured, decorative swirls, hand illustrations and his trademark pigeon logo. The latter is also etched into the rear heel plate.

Tuchman captured the build – his first run at an electric guitar – on video, so you can check out the full clip above to see how he undertakes his task. 

The final instrument, alongside a host of other entrants to the Great Guitar Build-Off 2022 competition, is now up for grabs in a prize draw that is scheduled to close on January 21.

You can head to the Great Guitar Giveaway site (opens in new tab) to enter the draw.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk (opens in new tab), which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.