“We intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the one last time”: Uriah Heep announce extensive farewell tour that could last up to 3 years

Heep Farewell Tour Announcement - YouTube Watch On

British rock icons Uriah Heep have announced their plans to hang up their instruments and close the curtain on their 55-year musical journey with a lengthy farewell tour.

In a statement from guitarist Mick Box, who founded the band in 1969 and stands as the only remaining original member, says they “intend to play as many places as possible” on the tour.

Expected to kickstart in February 2025, the tour could last up to three years as the band extends one last dance to its fanbases across the globe.

“Who can believe next year is 55 years since the band started, and that's just so amazing,” Box reminisces. “I know many of you have been with us since the beginning, and we do thank you for that. It means the world to us.

“Unfortunately, we have made the decision to wind down touring the whole world next year under the title of 'The Magician's Farewell.'”

Over the band’s lifespan, they’ve released 25 studio albums, with tracks like Lady In Black and Easy Livin’ serving as staples of the 1970s rock scene.

Box was 19 when he first started Uriah Heep. The band released what now appears to be their last record, Chaos & Colour, last year.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Uriah Heep - Save Me Tonight (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

“Over the next two to three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the one last time,” Box continues. “On behalf of the band and myself, I wanna thank you all for the continued support you have always given us. It means the world to us, and it means so much to us, and I just wanna thank you for that.”

Box helped forge Uriah Heep's reputation primarily on a Fender Telecaster, but in his latter years he defected to a series of signature guitars that were built by Canadian luthier Mike Carparelli.

“I take them on the road because I got fed up with taking out all my old Gibsons and things like that because they were getting battered,” he once told Guitarist. “But these Carparellis are good – roadworthy, sound great, play great – so I use them and Furch acoustic guitars. They’re beautiful guitars.”

Tour dates are yet to be announced. Keep your eye on Uriah Heep for more details.