Uriah Heep Premiere Three Songs from Upcoming 'British Live Performance Series' Album — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Uriah Heep's "July Morning," "The Wizard" and "Gypsy."

The three previously unreleased live tracks are from British Live Performance Series: Uriah Heep, which will be released October 30 through Rainman Records.

Heavy rockers Uriah Heep broke onto the world stage in 1972 with Demons & Wizards and never looked back.

They stand with Deep Purple as foundation stones of the British rock tradition, having influenced generations of bands, including Queen. Founded in the late Sixties as Spice, they rock on today with irrepressible guitarist/founder Mick Box still at the helm.

This show, which was filmed in November 1989 for the U.K. TV program Bedrock, captures the band's second classic lineup at the peak of its powers. In the immortal phrase Mick Box is so fond of, "’Appy days’." You can check out the album's complete track list below.

Next up in Rainman Records' British Live Performance series are sets from Asia and Squeeze.

For more about Rainman Records and its other upcoming releases (including Joe Jackson and Belinda Carlisle), visit rainmanrecords.com. For more about Uriah Heep, visit uriah-heep.com.

Uriah Heep track listing: