Van Halen: Another New Song, "The Trouble With Never," Available for Preview

Update: The clip is now available via YouTube. Listen below!

Amazon's UK website is now hosting a clip of yet another new Van Halen track, "The Trouble With Never," which is set to appear on their upcoming new album, A Different Kind of Truth. Head here to listen.

This is the third sample of a new Van Halen track to appear in the last couple of days, and you can check out "Blood and Fire" here and "Stay Frosty" here.

Still, the only full-length studio version of a song from A Different Kind of Truth to appear online is "Tattoo," the album's first single. You can still watch the video for "Tattoo" here.

A Different Kind of Truth, which marks the first Van Halen album with David Lee Roth since 1984, is due out on February 7 via Interscope.