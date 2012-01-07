Van Halen: Artwork for "Tattoo" Single Unveiled

The artwork for "Tattoo," the first single off Van Halen's upcoming new album A Different Kind of Truth has just been revealed via Amazon, and can be seen below.

"Tattoo" is set for release next Tuesday, January 10, while A Different Kind of Truth is due out on February 7 via Interscope.

A Different Kind of Truth will mark Van Halen's first album with lead singer David Lee Roth since 1984.

Van Halen played an intimate show at the 250-seat Cafe Wha? in New York's Greenwich Village last night, and you can check out photos and video here and a live report here.

The band will kick off their 2012 tour on February 18 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tour dates can be found here.