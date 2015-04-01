Van Halen Perform "Hot for Teacher," "Eruption" and "You Really Got Me" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' — Video

As we reported yesterday morning, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live closed down part of Hollywood Boulevard Monday night so that Van Halen could perform in front of 6,000 die-hard fans.

The first half of the band's outdoor performance, which included "Panama" and "Runnin' with the Devil," was broadcast Monday night (and shared on GuitarWorld.com Tuesday).

Last night, the show broadcast several more tunes from the event, including "Hot for Teacher," "Eruption" and the Kinks' "You Really Got Me." You can watch these last three songs in the pro-shot videos below.

Some of you might notice that David Lee Roth is wearing a bandage on his nose.

"They opened with 'Panama,' but during Dave's microphone-stand ninja moves, he cut his nose," says Andy Alt of Los Angeles, who was at the show. "You can see he's dealing with it in some of the fan-shot videos—until he realizes they needed a bandage to stop the bleeding."

It was a live taping, so Roth announced they needed to start over. However, it appears Roth didn't tell Eddie [Van Halen] that he was stepping off stage, so Eddie performed an impromptu guitar solo, which was cool and unexpected.

The Kimmel performance is an extended part of Van Halen's 2015 North American summer and fall tour, which kicks off in earnest July 5 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale April 4.

Van Halen's new live album, Tokyo Dome Live in Concert, also featuring Roth (not to mention Eddie, Wolfgang and Alex Van Halen), was released yesterday, March 31. The album, which was recorded June 21, 2013, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan, includes 23 songs that span all seven of the band’s albums with Roth. It's now available as a double CD, digitally and as a four-LP set on 180-gram vinyl.