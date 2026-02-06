“Always ready to ribbit”: The Frog Pedal is a surprisingly versatile octaver that makes your guitar sound like, erm, a frog
The monophonic octave pedal from Jordan Wav and FruitFX turns your guitar signal into a frog – but this isn’t a mere gimmick
Occasionaly, the best guitar tones are the ones that make an electric guitar sounds like anything but an actual guitar – and the new Frog Pedal is leaning into that with an amphibian-tinted octaver stompbox.
That’s righ. It makes your guitar sound like a frog.
Made by FruitFX in collaboration with excellent content creator Jordan.wav – who strikes the perfect balance between playing, entertaining, and informative videos – the Frog Pedal teeters on the edge of silliness. But it’s more than just a cheap laugh.
At first glance, it would be easy to put the pedal in the same comedic category as the Miku pedal, which turns your guitar signal into a J-pop vocalist, and the self-explanatory Fart Pedal, because it hinges on a froggy aesthetic. And yes, tonally, it does give a ribbiting chic to what you play – but it actually sounds pretty damn musical.
Under its cartoonish casing is a monophonic octave-down pedal “that produces the sound of a frog singing straight through your instrument.” That means it thrives on single-note phrases rather than chords, but you can produce straight-up froggy chaos if you choose.
It’s based on a circuit Jordan hand-built himself six years ago, but the official production model has hopped into a league of its own. It now has more controls and a smaller footprint, but still rocks a minimalist setup.
It’s armed with two controls — Volume and Frog — plus a mini-switch that enables one- or two-octave drops, a tweak made with bassists and guitarists equally in mind. However you dial it in, the Frog Pedal is “always ready to ribbit.”
It all results in an effect that sits slap bang in the middle of the fuzz, octaver, and wah pedal Venn diagram, and it’s also designed to be ultra-responsive to your pick attack, and pair with other pedals. From distortions to delays, it can excel as part of a wider palette.
It does, however, work better placed early in a signal chain – pedalboard users make note.
“The Frog Pedal is based on an original design I made back in 2020, which created a bit of an online buzz,” Jordan.wav explains.
“Turn it all the way down, and you get a snappier, almost fuzzier-feeling frog sound. Dropping down an extra octave gives you a deep growling effect. We think you're gonna love it.”
The FruitFX x Jordan.wav Frog Pedal is available now for $165/£124/€142.95.
Hop over to FruitFX for more info.
