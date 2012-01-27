Van Halen Post Preview of New Track, "China Town"

If you were one of those that cried foul over "Stay Frosty" not being quite heavy enough for your tastes, then check out the below clip of another new track, "China Town." So far, this is easily the heaviest thing we've heard from A Different Kind of Truth, bordering on straight-ahead metal.

This marks the third clip is as many days to appear online, with "Blood and Fire" and "Stay Frosty" getting previews earlier this week.

"Stay Frosty" even got a special debut, with a big chunk of the song appearing on this week's episode of CSI. You can check out footage from the episode here.

A Different Kind of Truth is out on February 7 via Interscope. You can watch the video for the album's first single, "Tattoo," here.