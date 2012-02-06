Van Halen Post Final New Album Sample for "Outta Space"

Here it is, the last clip from Van Halen's new album A Different Kind of Truth before its U.S. release tomorrow. Scroll down to check out 90 seconds of "Outta Space."

In a recent interview with the U.K.'s The Guardian, singer David Lee Roth was asked if he thought Van Halen were a metal band.

"Metal is a bit specific," he said. "The neighborhoods we grew up, learning, acquiring musical knowledge, were very separate neighborhoods, unlike, for example, New York City where Mr. Chin lives next to Mr. Steinberg who owes rent to Mr. Patel and they all speak Serbo-Croatian. It's just the school system. Here [in California], the Venice Beach surf neighborhood is very different than San Bernadino Hell's Angels. Below south of the harbor freeway: 'Que pasa? What are you looking at?' And that all works into Van Halen."

He continued, "You can hear it — it's loudly diverse, but you can't feel the seams. It's like if you go to a car show and you Stevie Wonder it: you can't feel where the Chevy turned into a Mercedes door frame which turned into — that's a De Soto grill! 'That's my girlfriend loco! What are you doing?' All those different neighbourhoods add up into the sound, and to say it's one kind of sound — no! It's so much of a hybrid that you have to give it its own name."

You can read more here.

A Different Kind of Truth:

1. "Tattoo" (video)

2. "She's the Woman" (clip, live video)

3. "You and Your Blues" (clip)

4. "China Town" (clip)

5. "Blood and Fire" (clip)

6. "Bullethead" (clip)

7. "As Is" (clip)

8. "Honeybabysweetiedoll" (clip)

9. "The Trouble with Never" (clip)

10. "Outta Space" (clip)

11. "Stay Frosty" (clip)

12. "Big River" (clip)

13. "Beats Workin'" (clip)