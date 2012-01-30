Van Halen Post Sample of Another New Track, "As Is"

Van Halen have yet another new clip for us, this one of the track "As Is." Scroll down to hear it in the YouTube clip below, courtesy of Ultimate Guitar.

"As Is," of course, comes from A Different Kind of Truth, the band's upcoming studio album -- their first with David Lee Roth in 28 years.

Roth recently broke a bit of a media silence around the new album, telling the L.A. Times "We've managed to stretch our adolescence like a Chiclet to the moon and maintained the respectful dignities along the way that got us on that turnpike up in the first place. We love what we do for a living. Even in our wildest, most beer-soaked days we never missed rehearsal."

A Different Kind of Truth:

1. "Tattoo" (video)

2. "She's the Woman" (clip, live video)

3. "You and Your Blues"

4. "China Town" (clip)

5. "Blood and Fire" (clip)

6. "Bullethead"

7. "As Is" (clip)

8. "Honeybabysweetiedoll"

9. "The Trouble with Never" (clip)

10. "Outta Space"

11. "Stay Frosty" (clip)

12. "Big River"

13. "Beats Workin'"