Van Halen Reportedly Postpone Tour Dates to "Recharge Their Engines"

TMZ has reportedly spoken sources familiar with the situation in the Van Halen camp surrounding their recent postponement of more than 30 tour dates.

According to their source, the band felt that the tour was proving to be "too much, too fast," and that the band was "losing focus" and wanted to "recharge their engines."

"They want to make sure their concerts are not a routine," said once source. "They want every performance to be special."

While initial speculation centered around some sort of conflict between Eddie Van Halen and David Lee Roth, TMZ's source said that rumors of a fight between the two men were "total B.S."

Van Halen have officially postponed all tour dates after their June 26 show in New Orleans.